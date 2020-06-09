GBP/USD turned higher for the eighth straight session on Monday amid some renewed USD selling.

The upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor that undermined the USD’s safe-haven demand.

The pair shot to fresh three-month on Tuesday as the focus now shifts to the FOMC policy meeting.

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early dip to the 1.2630-25 region and turned positive for the eight-consecutive session on Friday. The fourth round of the EU-UK post-Brexit negotiations ended without any significant progress on key issues and fueled concerns about a no-deal Brexit. This, in turn, took its toll on the British pound and exerted some intraday pressure on the major. However, the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling extended some support rather assisted the pair to regain positive traction.

As investors looked past Friday's stellar US monthly jobs report, the upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's strong intraday rally of over 100 pips. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over and growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped economic recovery for the global economy. The pair moved past the 1.2730 supply zone and shot to fresh three-month tops during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The pair touched an intraday high level of 1.2755, albeit struggled to preserve the early gains. Bulls now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the side-lines ahead of the two-day FOMC policy meeting starting this Tuesday. In the meantime, traders might take cues from a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now found acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA. A subsequent move beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. However, slightly overbought conditions might hold investors from initiating fresh bullish positions. Nevertheless, the pair seems all set to surpass the 1.2755-60 intermediate resistance and aim towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2870 horizontal level.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2670 region (200-day SMA). This is closely followed the overnight swing low, around the 1.2630-25 area, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade. The pair might then accelerate the fall and break below the 1.2600 mark. Bearish traders might then aim to test 100-day SMA support near mid-1.2500s ahead of the 1.2525 horizontal support.