GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls in control near 1-month tops, focus shifts to UK-EU Brexit talks

Growing optimism about the global economic recovery weighed on the safe-haven greenback.

A broad-based USD weakness assisted GBP/USD to catch some aggressive bids on Monday.

The strong intraday positive move lifted the pair beyond the 1.2430-40 confluence resistance.

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week and added to its gains recorded over the past two weeks. The prevalent selling bias around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. Positive data from China added to the recent optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions across the world and raised hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's measured response to China’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong provided an additional boost to investors' sentiment and continued weighing on the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

On the economic data front, the final version of the UK Manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 40.7 for May as compared to 40.6 estimated earlier and remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the British pound. On the other hand, the USD failed to gain any respite from Monday's release of slightly weaker-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May. The gauge improved from 41.5 in April to 43.1 during the reported month, albeit fell short of consensus estimates pointing to rise to 43.6. The buck was further pressured by concerns about increasing violent protests in American cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

A broad-based USD weakness assisted the pair to break through the 1.2430-40 confluence resistance and rally to one-month tops. The strong intraday positive momentum to the key 1.2500 psychological mark was rather unaffected by the risk of a hard Brexit. Bulls took a breather and held the pair steady through the Asian session on Tuesday as the focus now shifts to the latest round of trade talks between the UK and EU. The incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge confirmed a near-term bullish breakout and seems to have set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the 1.2600 mark, en-route the very important 200-day SMA barrier near the 1.2660 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2500 mark now seems to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the mentioned resistance breakpoint. Failure to defend the mentioned support level might prompt some technical selling turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2400 mark and test another resistance breakpoint-turned-support near the 1.2355 region.