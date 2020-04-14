GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2623

Chancellor Sunak warned about the “serious implications” of the coronavirus crisis.

GBP/USD poised to extend its current recovery, despite short-term overbought.

The GBP/USD pair reached a six-week high at 1.2647 this Tuesday, as it kept rallying on the back of a weaker dollar and a moderate dose of optimism regarding the global coronavirus crisis. The UK macroeconomic calendar was empty and will remain so on Wednesday, which means further directional moves will continue to depend on investors’ approach to the dollar.

In the pandemic front, things are not good in the UK. News emerged at the beginning of the week that a third of tested NHS staff and key workers have come positive for COVID-19. As the death toll in the kingdom surpassed 12,000, Chancellor Sunak warned about the “serious implications” of the current crisis that could result in the economy shrinking by as much as 35% by June.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading near its daily high, bullish in the short-term, after spending most of the day above a critical Fibonacci level at 1.2515. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA advances above the larger ones, all fo the below the current level, while the RSI keeps advancing, despite being in overbought levels. The bullish case should remain firm in place as long as the pair holds above the mentioned Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of its March slump.

Support levels: 1.2600 1.2660 1.2515

Resistance levels: 1.2650 1.2690 1.2730