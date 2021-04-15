GBP/USD Current price: 1.3791

The pound was unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness.

BOE’s Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe will offer a speech on Friday.

GBP/USD trades at the upper end of its weekly range just below the 1.3800 level.

The GBP/USD pair remained at the upper end of its weekly range, peaking at 1.3808 but finishing the day little changed just below 1.3800. Risk appetite was patent across equities markets but failed to reach the FX board. The absence of macroeconomic news coming from the UK should have helped the pound to breach the 1.3800 threshold against the greenback, weakened by the better market mood and plummeting government bond yields.

As commented on previous updates, a slowing pace of vaccination due to rare cases of blood clots related to the AstraZeneca vaccine have weighed on sterling, although it worth noting that the pace of vaccination in the UK is still high and above target. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic figures on Friday, although BOE’s Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Jon Cunliffe is scheduled to offer a speech.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is ranging just above its 20 and 100 SMAs, which anyway lack directional strength. The Momentum aims higher within positive levels, while the RSI consolidates around 55, both far from signaling a downward move ahead. Still, the pair needs to clear the 1.3815 level to become attractive for bulls.

Support levels: 1.3750 1.3700 1.3665

Resistance levels: 1.3815 1.3860 1.3905