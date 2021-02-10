GBP/USD Current price: 1.3848

UK PM Boris Johnson said that 13 million people received at least one coronavirus shot.

BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey urged the EU not to fight with the UK over financial services.

GBP/USD is technically overbought but gives no sign of bullish exhaustion.

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3865, a fresh multi-year high this Wednesday, as the pound benefits from the broad dollar’s weakness in the absence of a relevant factor affecting the UK currency. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s briefing on the coronavirus situation revealed that 13 million people had their first vaccine dose. Johnson added that people have to get used to the idea of revaccinating in autumn to respond to new virus strains.

Meanwhile, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey urged the EU not to pick a fight with Britain over trade in financial services after Brexit. The UK will publish on Thursday the January RICS Housing Price Balance, foreseen at 60% from 65% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is comfortably consolidating around 1.3845 and poised to extend its advance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair keeps advancing beyond bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading higher almost vertically well above the longer ones. Technical indicators have partially lost their bullish strength, but hold on to daily highs within overbought readings.

Support levels: 1.3800 1.3760 1.3715

Resistance levels: 1.3865 1.3910 1.3960