GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls gearing up for a move beyond 1.4100 mark, UK jobs data awaited

GBP/USD rallied hard to the highest level since early March amid some aggressive USD selling.

Reduced bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off continued weighing heavily on the buck.

Investors now look forward to the UK monthly employment details for some meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair was able to capitalize on the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar and recorded a massive, over 180 pips rally on the first day of a new trading week. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, investors continued dumping the greenback amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. Even a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and a modest pullback in the equity markets did little to provide any respite to the safe-haven USD.

The latest US CPI report failed to provide strong evidence of broadening price pressures, instead reinforced the Fed's dovish view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory. This, in turn, forced investors to reduce their bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off, which was evident from the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from a 14-month peak of 1.776% touched in March and sank to 1.5280% last week.

On the other hand, the British pound benefitted from the successful vaccination campaign in the UK and the gradual reopening of the economy. Bulls even shrugged off concerns about a link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and a rare blood clot. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Tuesday and pushed the pair back above the key 1.4000 psychological mark, to the highest level since early March. This marked the seventh consecutive day of a positive move and was sponsored by sustained USD selling bias.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the key UK monthly employment details for a fresh impetus. The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits is foreseen at 24.5K in March, down from 86.6K previous. Wage growth is projected to remain strong at 4.7%, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge higher to 5.1% during the three months ending February. As the UK continues to ease lockdown restrictions, significantly better figures should provide an additional boost to the British pound.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday broke through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. A subsequent move beyond the previous monthly swing highs, around the 1.3915-20 region was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and prompted some follow-through buying. With technical indicators on the daily chart just starting to move into the positive territory, the stage seems set for additional gains. However, overbought RSI (14) on hourly charts warrants some consolidation before the next leg up. Nevertheless, the pair now seems poised to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.4055-60 horizontal zone and aim to reclaim the 1.4100 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further towards 2021 daily closing highs resistance near the 1.4135-40 region.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near mid-1.3900s. Any further weakness might now be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3900 mark. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.3850 region.