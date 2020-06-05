Some renewed USD weakness assisted GBP/USD pair to reverse an early slide on Thursday.

The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks.

Investors look forward to Friday’s release of the US monthly jobs report for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled with modest daily gains, just below the 1.2600 mark. The pair initially edged lower and was being weighed down by a combination of factors. Concerns over hard Brexit took its toll on the British pound while worsening US-China relations provided a modest intraday lift to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status. The pair dropped to test the key 1.2500 psychological mark, albeit managed to find decent support amid some renewed USD weakness.

The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to the post-ECB upsurge in the shared currency. On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for the week that ended on May 29 came in higher-than-anticipated, at 1.87 million. Adding to this, the US trade deficit widened to $-49.4 B in April and did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The emergence of some fresh USD selling helped offset worries about the lack of progress in Brexit talks and remained supportive of the pair's positive move.

The pair continued gaining positive traction for the seventh straight day on Friday and jumped to the highest level since March 12 during the Asian session. The pair was last seen trading above mid-1.2600s as the focus now shifts to the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP print is expected to show that the US economy lost 8 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate is anticipated to have jumped to 19.8% on the back of coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The data will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair moved beyond the previous double-top resistance and tested the very important 200-day SMA. The mentioned level coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move. The pair needs to find acceptance above the said confluence hurdle in order to increase prospects for any further appreciating move.

A convincing breakthrough now seems to set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2700 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2760-70 region.

On the flip side, rejection slide from the current resistance now seems to find immediate support near the 1.2600 round-figure mark, below which the pair might accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2500 level. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2460 region.