GBP/USD Forecast: bulls eyeing a decisive break through 1.30 mark, NFP holds the key

The US Dollar came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday and reversed majority of its recent recovery gains after ADP report showed that private sector employers added 153K jobs during the month of June, much below 185K expected and worse than May's reading of 230K (revised lower from 253K reported previously). Investors now seemed worried that Friday’s official jobs report might indicate a slowing in hiring and impact the Federal Reserve's path of monetary policy tightening, which is eventually placing pressure on the greenback.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair held in a 15-pips narrow trading range through Asian session on Friday, below the key 1.30 psychological mark and was seen consolidating previous session's gains led by disappointing US labor market report. Ahead of the key NFP data, the release of UK manufacturing & industrial production along with goods trade balance data would be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities during the European session.

From a technical perspective, short-term technical indicators have started moving in bullish territory and further adds to the credence of a bullish golden cross on the 4-hourly chart. A convincing break through the 1.30 handle would confirm the bullish bias, above which the pair could head back towards retesting yearly tops resistance near 1.3040-50 region. A follow-through buying interest would open room for continuation of the pair's near-term trajectory even beyond the 1.3100 handle towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.3165 region, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2109-1.3048 latest up-swing and subsequent retracement.

On the flip side, 50-SMA (4-hourly) near 1.2930 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken would now turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 1.2900 handle and head towards testing the 200-SMA (4-hourly) support near 1.2840 region. Weakness below the mentioned supports would negate the bullish occurrence and continue dragging the pair towards the 1.2800 handle en-route 1.2760-55 important support.