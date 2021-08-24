GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye critical 1.13785 level as cheerful investors dump the dollar

GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US fully approved the Pfizer vaccine.

Optimism about Fed tapering will likely outweigh covid concerns and push the pair higher.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing momentum has turned to the upside.

Climbing out of the hole – GBP/USD has already pared a whopping 150 pips off the lows and more may be in store. The main driver is the dollar, which is suffering from an outflow as investors are becoming more cheerful about two covid developments.

The spread of the Delta variant is hitting the US hard, causing worries among economists and policymakers. However, some of these are Federal Reserve officials who are contemplating reducing stimulus and tapering down the bank's $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.

The Fed announced that its highly anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium – where some expected Chair Jerome Powell to hint tapering is coming – will be held virtually. If the Fed is cutting down on expenses due to the virus, the entire economy is also struggling. That is how the thinking goes.

Moreover, the refreshing reluctance of Robert Kaplan to back withdrawing stimulus continues reverberating through the financial world. Kaplan was the strongest proponent of printing fewer dollars as inflation seemed to be taking off. When a hawk exposes dovish feathers, markets take note.

Pushing back against tapering is the main reason for the dollar's decline, but the latest blow came from the US Food & Drugs Administration (FDA). The regulatory body gave full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those 16 and older. While that may seem like a technicality at this point, the move allows institutions to force immunization mandates, thus increasing protection for the population. It gave Wall Street a boost and weighed on the safe-haven dollar.

What about the UK? The pound has shown substantial resilience in dismissing bad news. First, coronavirus cases are rising once again in Britain, casting a dark cloud over growth prospects.

Secondly, Markit's Services Purchasing Managers' Index figures for August badly disappointed with a drop to 55 points. Nevertheless, any score above 50 represents expansion, and investors seem to be content with "normal" growth and not only a speedy post-pandemic recovery.

Overall, sterling faces headwinds, but the dollar's decline is stronger – at least on Tuesday, with a near-empty economic calendar.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has yet to break above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, but momentum has turned to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is hovering around 50, far removed from extreme oversold conditions it suffered from late last week. All in all, bulls are in the lead.

Resistance await at 1.3747, the daily high. It is followed by the critical 1.3785, which supported sterling earlier in August and then capped a recovery attempt that preceded the crash. Further above, 1.3830 and 1.3880 are the next levels to watch.

Looking down, support is at the daily low of 1.3705, followed by 1.3660, a temporary trough on the way down, and then 1.36, the bottom in August.

