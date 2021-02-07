GBP/USD Current price: 1.3738

The UK plans to have vaccinated all vulnerable groups by the end of February.

The Bank of England has cooled expectations for negative rates in the kingdom.

GBP/USD is technically bullish and could reach fresh multi-month highs.

The GBP/USD pair kept recovering on Friday, ending the week with modest gains in the 1.3730 price zone, near the almost two-year high set in January at 1.3758. Two main factors provided support to the pound these days. The Bank of England has cooled down expectations for negative rates in its Thursday’s announcement, while the country keeps ramping up its coronavirus immunization campaign. The country expects to give at least the first shot to the entire population by the end of June, while the country plans to have all the vulnerable groups vaccinated this month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair enjoys a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar, as investors had no reasons to sell the pound against the strengthened greenback. From a technical perspective, the pair is bullish. The daily chart shows that it advanced further above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the longer ones. Technical indicators resumed their advances from around their midlines, maintaining their upward slopes. In the 4-hour chart, The pair trades above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators stabilized at daily highs ahead of the close, skewing the risk to the upside.

Support levels: 1.3715 1.3660 1.3620

Resistance levels: 1.3760 1.3805 1.3850