GBP/USD Current price: 1.3738
- The UK plans to have vaccinated all vulnerable groups by the end of February.
- The Bank of England has cooled expectations for negative rates in the kingdom.
- GBP/USD is technically bullish and could reach fresh multi-month highs.
The GBP/USD pair kept recovering on Friday, ending the week with modest gains in the 1.3730 price zone, near the almost two-year high set in January at 1.3758. Two main factors provided support to the pound these days. The Bank of England has cooled down expectations for negative rates in its Thursday’s announcement, while the country keeps ramping up its coronavirus immunization campaign. The country expects to give at least the first shot to the entire population by the end of June, while the country plans to have all the vulnerable groups vaccinated this month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair enjoys a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar, as investors had no reasons to sell the pound against the strengthened greenback. From a technical perspective, the pair is bullish. The daily chart shows that it advanced further above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the longer ones. Technical indicators resumed their advances from around their midlines, maintaining their upward slopes. In the 4-hour chart, The pair trades above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators stabilized at daily highs ahead of the close, skewing the risk to the upside.
Support levels: 1.3715 1.3660 1.3620
Resistance levels: 1.3760 1.3805 1.3850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
