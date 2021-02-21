GBP/USD Current price: 1.4005

UK Retail Sales plummeted 8.2% in January, missing the market’s expectations.

The UK government will outline the exit of the current lockdown this Monday.

GBP/USD bullish potential is intact as the pair trades near an almost three-year high.

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4035 last Friday, a level that was last seen in April 2018, finishing the week with substantial gains just above 1.4000. The pound rallied despite tepid UK Retail Sales figures, as in January, sales were 8.2% down in the month, much worse than anticipated. The annual reading printed at -5.9%, also missing expectations. Earlier in the day, the country published February GFK Consumer Confidence, which improved to -23 from -28. Finally, the Markit preliminary estimates of February PMIs resulted better than anticipated, and above January figures.

Meanwhile, the UK government reported that it will outline this week how they will proceed with easing restrictions. The rate of coronavirus contagions in the UK continues to decrease as vaccine immunization speeds up, anticipating a brighter economic future for the kingdom.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the daily chart, as it further advanced beyond bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA around 1.3770. Technical indicators have partially lost their bullish strength after reaching overbought territory, but overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair develops well above bullish moving averages, while the Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope within overbought readings. The RSI indicator eases from daily highs, but remains well into positive levels, far from suggesting an upcoming decline.

Support levels: 1.3985 1.3940 1.3890

Resistance levels:1.4035 1.4080 1.4120