GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls challenge descending trend-line, Johnson’s Brexit day speech in focus

GBP/USD built on the post-BoE positive move and refreshed weekly tops.

The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by Brexit uncertainties.

Investors turn their attention to the UK PM Johnson’s Brexit day speech.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous session's goodish intraday rally of over 120 pips and continued gaining some follow-through traction through the early European session on Friday. The British pound remained well supported by Thursday's Bank of England decision to leave rates unchanged at 0.75% and the hawkish 7-2 vote split as against expected three votes in favour of a rate cut. The pair climbed to fresh weekly tops, closer to mid-1.3100s, and was further supported by a mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar.

Focus shifts back to Brexit

Despite a strong intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback failed to attract any meaningful buying interest and remained on the defensive on the back of Thursday's rather unimpressive US GDP print. The US economic growth for the October-December quarter was estimated at 2.1% annualized pace, which translates into 2.3% yearly growth for 2019 – the slowest pace in three years. This comes on the back of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dissatisfaction over subdued inflationary pressure and further fueled market expectations that the Fed would lower interest rates at least once this year.

Meanwhile, the positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by the UK cabinet office minister Michael Gove's not so optimistic comments. Speaking to Sky News this Friday, Gove said that the UK will not grant access to British fishing waters in order to secure a wider trade agreement with the European Union. Hence, the key focus will remain on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pre-recorded Brexit day speech, scheduled to be released at 22:00 GMT later this Friday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained break through the 1.3140 confluence barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The mentioned hurdle comprises of over one-month-old descending trend-line and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3516-1.2904 corrective slide, which if cleared should set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark (50% Fibo.). Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the positive momentum towards early January/late December swing lows resistance near the 1.3265-85 region, also coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find immediate support near 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-1.3000s. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark. A subsequent slide below weekly lows, around the 1.2975 region might negate any near-term bullish bias and accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2905-1.2900 area (December monthly lows) en-route the 1.2830-25 support zone.