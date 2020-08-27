GBP/USD Current price: 1.3210

Market eyes turn to BOE’s Governor Bailey speech in the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Brexit uncertainty caps the upside and triggers profit-taking on intraday spikes.

GBP/USD keeps battling with the 1.3200 level, selling interest limited.

The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.3284 retreating afterwards to settle around the 1.3200 level, pretty much unchanged daily basis. Beyond the broad volatility witnessed around the time of Fed Powell’s remarks, the pair has remained confined to quite a tight range. The absence of relevant UK data released this week and mounting concerns about the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU limited the pound’s bullish chances. The kingdom’s calendar will remain empty on Friday, but BOE’s Governor Bailey is set to speak this Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Meanwhile, Brexit-related uncertainty would likely continue to cap pound’s advances.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is at the lower end of its daily range ahead of the Asian opening, with the bearish potential limited according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest advancing modestly above the larger one. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame eased from daily highs but remain above their midlines, with the RSI now stable around 56. The pair has an immediate support level at 1.3160, the daily low, with scope to pierce the 1.31 figure on Friday once below it.

Support levels: 1.3160 1.3120 1.3085

Resistance levels: 1.3215 1.3255 1.3290