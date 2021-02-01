GBP/USD gained strong positive traction on Monday and retested multi-year tops.

Diminishing odds for a BoE rate cut was seen as a key factor that benefitted the GBP.

The UK Manufacturing PMI was finalized at 54.1 for January and remained supportive.

A pickup in the USD demand capped gains ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and retested multi-year tops, around the 1.3755-60 region during the early European session. The British pound benefitted from chatters about the further easing of coronavirus restrictions in the UK and diminishing odds for any BoE rate cut in 2021. In fact, UK money markets indicated that investors have pushed back bets for 10bps interest rate cut by the BoE to 2022 vs the previous expectations for such a move in December.

That said, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand – doubts about the timing and size of the US fiscal stimulus – kept a lid on any further gains for the major. In the latest development, a group of Republican senators urged the US President Joe Biden to cut the $1.9 trillion price tag on his proposed COVID-19 stimulus package and have reportedly floated a $600 billion alternative. Fading hopes for rapid approval of US stimulus measures was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields.

The pair retreated few pips from daily swing highs, though the downside remains cushioned amid a solid rebound in the US equity futures. The retail-inspired pressure on hedge funds now seems to have shifted towards silver, which, in turn, eased pressure on equity markets. This might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and help limit any meaningful losses for the major, at least for the time being.

On the economic data front, the UK Manufacturing PMI was finalized at 54.1 from 52.9 estimated previously and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major. Later during the early North American session, investors will take cues from the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US stimulus headlines, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 1.3755-60 congestion zone will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the pair towards the 1.3800 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3840 region should accelerate the momentum and assist the pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.3900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3700 level now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.3680 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards last week's swing lows, around the 1.3610-1.3600 region.