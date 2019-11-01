UK political optimism continues to underpin the British Pound.

Renewed US-China trade jitters kept a lid on any strong gains.

Investors now eye UK/US macro data for some fresh impetus.

A combination of supporting factors helped the GBP/USD pair to gain some follow-through traction on Thursday and climb to an intraday high level of 1.2976 or back closer to multi-month tops set last week. The incoming opinion polls indicated a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the British Pound.

Focus shifts to UK/US macro data

The uptick was further supported by the post-FOMC selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, which failed to gain any respite from Thursday's softer US core PCE price index and a fresh leg of a freefall in the US Treasury bond yields. Meanwhile, some renewed US-China trade jitters, wherein Chinese officials talked down the possibility of reaching a comprehensive longer-term deal with the US, led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment and extended some support to the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.



This coupled with the fact that that the actual outcome of the UK snap election could be surprising further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the major. The pair finally settled around 30-35 pips off daily tops but managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday as market participants now look forward to UK manufacturing PMI for some short-term trading impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the US monthly jobs report (NFP), which will be followed by the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI and might further contribute towards making it a rather eventful day for traders.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and bulls are still likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to extend the momentum further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.



On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying interest near the 1.2930-25 region, which is closely followed by the 1.2900 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2865 confluence resistance breakpoint, now turned support, comprising of 200-hour EMA and the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel.