GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3205
- The UK has finally left the EU, but now faces Scotland fight for independence.
- A surprisingly hawkish BOE and minor money figures underpinned the Sterling.
- GBP/USD bullish potential intact, recovery to continue on dollar’s weakness.
The GBP/USD pair closed the week a few pips above the 1.3200 figure, its highest in almost a month. The Pound kept rallying on the back of a surprisingly hawkish BOE on Thursday, as policymakers voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold. The greenback, on the other hand, was dumped on the back of a shrinking US Treasury yield-curve as risk aversion led. On Friday, the UK finally left the Union after over three years of struggle. The news has a limited impact as it has already been priced in long ago, while the relationship between the two economies will remain the same. The main risk factor now is Scotland, as the country wants to remain within the EU. PM Sturgeon has again asked UK PM Johnson to authorize a referendum in Scotland.
During the last trading day of the week, the UK released December money data, with M4 Money Supply up by 0.1% MoM. Mortgages Approvals were up to 67.241K, while Consumer Credit rose to £1.218B, all of them above the market’s expectations. This Monday, the UK will see the release of the final version of the January Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 49.8.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its 1.3513/1.2904 decline and technically bullish. In the daily chart, the pair has moved above all of its moving averages, and while the 100 SMA advances, the 20 SMA remains directionless at around 1.3080. Technical indicators in the meantime, head firmly higher within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair has moved well above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators have barely decelerated their advances in overbought levels. The next Fibonacci resistance comes at 1.3280, a possible bullish target for these upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.3085 1.3040 1.3000
Resistance levels: 1.3140 1.3190 1.3220
