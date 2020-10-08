GBP/USD rebounds from below 1.2900 and records second daily gain in a row.

Dovish comments from BoE Governor Bailey exerted pressure during the European session.

Brexit, US fiscal support negotiations will continue to drive price action.

The GBP/USD pair advanced for the second day in a row on Thursday, although the advance was limited as investors continue to assess Brexit news. The cable climbed to a daily high of 1.2970 but came under strong pressure during the European session amid dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. The pair briefly dropped below 1.2900 to finally settle at the 1.2935 area in American hours.

Bailey said that the BoE will use policy tools to the fullest extent possible to support the businesses and people, reviving speculations about negative interest rates. BoE governor also said he believed the UK and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal. Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel noted that coming days will be crucial for Brexit talks and added that they need significant steps from the UK to reach an agreement.

The short-term technical picture has turned mildly positive, with technical indicators gaining bullish slopes in the 4-hour chart, while the GBP/USD pair trades above its main moving averages. However, the 200-period SMA remains elusive and stands as the immediate resistance level at 1.3000. A break above it could pave the way toward next significant resistance at 1.3030 (50-day SMA). On the other hand, initial support stands at the 20-day SMA at the 1.2860 zone, followed by the more significant 1.2800-1.2790 area, where the psychological hurdle converges with the 100-day SMA.

Support levels: 1.2900 1.2860 1.2800

Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3030 1.3100