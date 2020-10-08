- GBP/USD rebounds from below 1.2900 and records second daily gain in a row.
- Dovish comments from BoE Governor Bailey exerted pressure during the European session.
- Brexit, US fiscal support negotiations will continue to drive price action.
The GBP/USD pair advanced for the second day in a row on Thursday, although the advance was limited as investors continue to assess Brexit news. The cable climbed to a daily high of 1.2970 but came under strong pressure during the European session amid dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. The pair briefly dropped below 1.2900 to finally settle at the 1.2935 area in American hours.
Bailey said that the BoE will use policy tools to the fullest extent possible to support the businesses and people, reviving speculations about negative interest rates. BoE governor also said he believed the UK and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal. Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel noted that coming days will be crucial for Brexit talks and added that they need significant steps from the UK to reach an agreement.
The short-term technical picture has turned mildly positive, with technical indicators gaining bullish slopes in the 4-hour chart, while the GBP/USD pair trades above its main moving averages. However, the 200-period SMA remains elusive and stands as the immediate resistance level at 1.3000. A break above it could pave the way toward next significant resistance at 1.3030 (50-day SMA). On the other hand, initial support stands at the 20-day SMA at the 1.2860 zone, followed by the more significant 1.2800-1.2790 area, where the psychological hurdle converges with the 100-day SMA.
Support levels: 1.2900 1.2860 1.2800
Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3030 1.3100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.