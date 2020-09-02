GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, dips might still be seen as a buying opportunity

GBP/USD rallied to fresh YTD tops on Tuesday amid sustained selling around the USD.

The momentum ran out of the steam just ahead of the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

Investors now eye the US ADP report for some trading impetus ahead of NFP on Friday.

The GBP/USD pair added to its recent strong gains and shot to fresh YTD tops amid some follow-through US dollar selling through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week announced a new policy framework and said that the US central bank would allow inflation to run above 2% target for some period. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for longer and was seen as one of the key factors that continued exerting some heavy pressure on the greenback.

Meanwhile, the British pound seemed rather unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks and largely shrugged off the final UK Manufacturing PMI print, which came in at 55.2 as against the preliminary estimate of 55.3. From the US, the ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 56.0 for August from 54.2 previous, surpassing market expectations. The data provide a much-needed respite to the USD bulls and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, rather prompted some selling at higher levels. The pair failed ahead of the key 1.3500 psychological mark and retreated around 125 pips from daily swing highs, ending the day with only modest gains.

The pullback, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the pair managed to hold above mid-1.3300s through the Asian session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment will also be looked upon for some trading impetus. The key focus will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP, which should assist traders to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

From a technical perspective, any meaningful slide below mid-1.3300s is likely to find decent support near the 1.3300 mark (weekly lows). This is closely followed by a previous strong resistance breakpoint, around the 1.3285-80 region, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable. Bearish traders might then drag the pair further towards the 1.3200 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a move back above the 1.3400 mark before placing fresh bets. The subsequent momentum should lift the pair beyond the overnight swing highs, around the 1.3480 region, towards reclaiming the 1.3500 mark en-route December 2019 tops, near the 1.3515 region.