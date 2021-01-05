GBP/USD Current price: 1.3630
- The UK reported a record of new 60,916 coronavirus contagions on Tuesday.
- BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is due to testify before the Treasury Select Committee.
- GBP/USD advanced on the greenback’s weakness, pound lacks self-strength.
The GBP/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.3553 and surged past 1.3600 as market players dumped the greenback mid-US session. The pound rose within range, undermined by coronavirus developments in the country. The UK reported 60,916 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll hit 830, more than doubling the previous figure. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a speech but made no new announcements.
The UK calendar had nothing to offer in the last few sessions but will include the November BRC Shop Price Index this Wednesday, and the December Markit Services PMI foreseen at 49.9. Also, BOE’s head Andrew Bailey is due to testify about the Financial Stability Report before the Treasury Select Committee.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3631 and is now trading around 1.3630. The pair has a limited bearish potential, as the 4-hour chart shows that it remains unable to surpass the 20 SMA, which anyway maintains its bullish slope. Technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum just below its 100 level and the RSI at around 55. Support will keep coming from the dollar’s weakness, and the pair can retest its recent highs in the 1.3700 price zone.
Support levels: 1.3565 1.3515 1.3470
Resistance levels: 1.3660 1.3710 1.3750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
