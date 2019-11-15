GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish on Boris' chances, outlook hinges on wedge breakout

GBP/USD has been extending its gains the PM's reelection chances are rising.

Election surveys and US retail sales figures are set to pound/dollar trading.

Friday's four-hour chart is showing GBP/USD is set to break out of the wedge.

The Boris bus has hit the road – and GBP/USD has been extending its move to the upside.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has consolidated its lead according to recent opinion polls, mostly thanks to the retreat of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage's rightwing party. While Farage has insisted on fielding candidates in several constituencies, his outfit is on the decline.

Investors prefer an outright Tory majority that will then ratify the Brexit accord that Johnson reached with the EU, and also enact market-friendly policies. Fears of a Labour government – touting the nationalization of Britain's broadband – grip markets.

Optimism about the election contrasts four disappointing economic figures released earlier this week. The latest has been a drop in retail sales reported for October, reflecting unease among consumers despite falling inflation.

Beyond the elections

Sterling is mostly moved by the elections, and further comments by politicians – and especially new surveys – are set to rock the pound.

GBP/USD has also been benefiting from the dollar's weakness. Larry Kudlow, the senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has said that the US and China are nearing an accord. Confirmation from the president is still awaited.

The upbeat mood has diminished demand for the safe-haven greenback that was gaining ground on Thursday. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said that the US is the "star economy" – confirming his stance that no further monetary stimulus is needed now.

The focus now shifts to the US retail sales report, which is expected to show a pickup in consumption in October. The data feeds into fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product calculations.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD is trading within a narrowing wedge, or triangle. It is close to breaking above the downtrend resistance line that has been accompanying it since late October. On its way up, sterling surpassed the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Moreover, momentum remains to the upside.

Resistance awaits at 1.2900, which capped the pair earlier this week. It is followed by 1.2950, a swing high from late October, and then by 1.2980 and 1.3013.

Support awaits at 1.2820, which served as support earlier this week, and then by 1.2760, November's low point. Next, we find 1.2705 and 1.2655.