GBP/USD Forecast: bullish move to extend till 1.3280, manufacturing PMIs eyed

On Monday, sentiment around the greenback deteriorated further, with the key US Dollar Index sinking to fresh 14-month lows below the 93.00 mark and helping the GBP/USD pair to move back above the 1.3200 handle for the first time since September 2016. The pair consolidated overnight strong gains to fresh 10-month highs as traders now look forward to manufacturing PMI prints for some fresh impetus.

The UK manufacturing PMI is due for release during European session, while the release of ISM manufacturing PMI would be in focus later during early NA session. Apart from the manufacturing data, the US economic docket also features the release of personal income/spending data and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - Core PCE Price Index for the month of June.

From a technical perspective, the pair has cleared a short-term ascending trend-line resistance and might have also negated the bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern formation on 4-hourly chart. With short-term indicators still holding in bullish territory, and still a bit away from highly overbought conditions, the pair seems more likely to aim towards testing 1.3275-80 strong horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, any corrective slide below the 1.3200-1.3190 region, could get extended but seems to find some fresh buying interest near 1.3160-55 horizontal support. Any subsequent dips would now be bought into and hence, should limit any immediate sharp downside.