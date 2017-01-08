GBP/USD Forecast: bullish momentum to accelerate above 1.3280

The Pound retains its latest strength, trading above the 1.3200 level against the greenback and not far from a fresh 2017 high of 1.3239, backed by a strong July Markit manufacturing PMI. According to the report, the UK´s manufacturing sector ticked up in July amid strong export performance, with the index up to 55.1 from 54.2 in June. Attention now shifts to US data, including the official and Markit final manufacturing PMIs for July, and personal income and spending figures. PCE price index is the start of the day, as it's the most relevant US inflation measure for the Federal Reserve when it comes to take decisions on rates. The quarterly figure released last week alongside with Q2 GDP was a huge disappointment, so there's a chance that today numbers will also be a miss. If that's the case, the dollar will likely came under renewed selling pressure, leading the GBP/USD pair to fresh yearly highs.

From a technical point of view, the pair is clearly bullish, with the 4 hours chart showing that technical indicators have resumed their advances, holding within overbought territory and well above bullish moving averages. As most pairs, the overbought conditions against the greenback have little meaning as the market continues dismissing the American currency, amid increasing local political jitters and soft inflation denting chances of further rate hikes in the US.

Above the mentioned high, the pair can extend up to 1.3280, where it has multiple intraday highs from August last year, ahead of the 1.3330 region. The daily low of 1.3190 is the immediate support, with a break below it opening doors for a downward corrective movement towards the 1.3140/50 price zone.

