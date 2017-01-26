GBP/USD Forecast: bullish momentum persists, 1.2770 at sight

The GBP/USD pair surged to a fresh multi-month high of 1.2673 ahead of the release of UK data, holding on to gains afterwards, as the preliminary reading for Q4 GDP came in better-than-expected. The economy is estimated to have grown 0.6% in the three months to December, whilst the year-on-year figure came in at 2.2% against an expected 2.1%. Mortgage approvals rose beyond expected in December, up to 43.228K against a previously revised 41.003K.

Later on the day, the US will release some interesting data, which includes preliminary Markit PMIs and New Home sales, this last, expected slightly below previous readings, and the one with more risk of missing expectations.

As of lately, the greenback tends to post a modest recovery at this time of the day, usually reversed early US session Given the almost straight rally the Pound saw this week, the pair can correct lower towards the 1.2600 region, and even further, down to 1.2545, January 23rd daily high. Seems unlikely the pair will break below this last, but if it does, 1.2500 is the next and last support for today.

In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are easing partially from extreme overbought territory, whilst the price remains far above a bullish 20 SMA, indicating that the bullish trend remains in place. Above the daily high on the other hand, the pair will probably extend its rally up to 1.2730, en route to 1.2770, late December daily highs.

