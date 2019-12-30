GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3117
- UK Parliament will resume debating the Withdrawal Agreement Bill next Tuesday.
- Long holiday ahead with no data scheduled to be released in the UK.
- GBP/USD technically bullish in the short-term, battling with critical Fibonacci level.
The GBP/USD pair benefited once again from the dollar’s weakness, with buyers putting aside Brexit concerns. The pair surged to 1.3150, its highest in two weeks. Market players are still concerned that PM Johnson’s decision to limit the transition period to December 2020 would end up in a hard-Brexit. Even EU authorities are worried about the short time spam left to arrange the future relationship between the UK and the EU. The UK Parliament will resume debating the Withdrawal Agreement Bill next Tuesday, with legislation aimed to pave the way for the departure on January 31st. In the meantime, most markets will be closed until next Thursday, with no data scheduled for release in the UK.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump, measured between 1.3513 and 1.2904, at 1.3140. The short-term picture is bullish, as the pair is well above a now bullish 20 SMA, which already crossed above the 200 SMA, while the 100 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level and the current price. Technical indicators, in the meantime, grind higher within positive levels, lacking enough strength but anyway skewing the risk to the upside. The bullish potential, however, remains limited by the mentioned Brexit concerns.
Support levels: 1.3100 1.3060 1.3020
Resistance levels: 1.3150 1.3190 1.3235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
