GBP/USD Forecast: bullish, but sellers around 1.2920/30

The British Pound kept advancing against a fragile greenback at the weekly opening, but the advance was, once again, contained by strong selling interest around the 1.2920 region, with the pair toping at 1.2924 in Asia, although in early interbank trading the pair flirted with 1.2950. The pair filled the opening gap before turning back higher, currently consolidating above the 1.2900 figure.

Brexit Secretary David Davis is heading to Brussels today, to start a new round of Brexit negotiations. Over the weekend, he announced he is prepared to demand a more "flexible" stance from its EU counterparts regarding future relationships between both economies. So far, no progress has been made, and another disappointment could end up sending the Pound lower later this week.

From a technical perspective, the pair presents a positive stance in the short term, albeit the mentioned 1.2920/30 region has proved strong multiple times in the past and would need to clear it before rallying up to 1.2965, another strong static resistance area. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support the advance, as the price holds well above its 20 SMA, now gaining upward strength, whilst technical indicators have partially lost upward strength, but hold near overbought levels, with no signs of changing course.

1.2867, the low set last Friday during the American afternoon is the key support, as only below it the pair could lost the bullish strength and turn back south towards the 1.2800/20 region.

View live chart of the GBP/USD