GBP/USD Forecast: bullish but cautious ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision

The US Dollar held with minor weakness through early Asian session on Wednesday, helping the GBP/USD pair to tread water above the key 1.35 psychological mark. Despite last week's post-BoE impressive rally, the major has been struggling to push higher and has held within a broader trading range since the beginning of this week. Investors seemed to keenly await the FOMC decision before positioning for the pair's next leg of directional move.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but is anticipated to announce the plan to begin unwinding its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The accompanying rate statement and updated economic projections would garner much of the attention as it would help investors to assess possibilities of any additional rate hike action by the end of this year.

Ahead of the key event risk, traders are likely to take cues from the release of monthly retail sales data from the UK. The official data, due during European session on Wednesday, is expected to come-in slightly below July's readings and show m-o-m growth of 0.2%, with the yearly rate ticking lower to 1.4% in August. Barring the initial reaction, today's UK retail sales data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus and is likely to be overshadowed by pre-FOMC repositioning trade.

The pair's recent price action would still be categorized as a consolidation phase amid near-term overbought conditions. However, given that the pair has already confirmed a bullish break-out of a short-term ascending trend-channel and is holding around 50% Fibonacci retracement level of post-Brexit fall, indicating possibilities of additional near-term bullish momentum. However, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest beyond the 1.36 handle before committing to any further near-term appreciating move.

On a sustained move beyond the 1.36 handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the up-move towards 1.3660 level before eventually darting towards the 1.3700 round figure mark. The near-term strong bullish trajectory could further get extended even beyond the 1.3800 handle towards testing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level hurdle near mid-1.3800s.

On the flip side, any weakness below the 1.3500 handle might continue to find some support near 1.3470-65 zone, which is closely followed by the ascending trend-channel resistance break-point, now turned support, near the 1.3440-30 region. A convincing break below the mentioned support seems to trigger a near-term corrective slide and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.34 mark and head towards testing 1.3330 intermediate support en-route the 1.33 handle and 1.3280 horizontal support.