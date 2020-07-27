GBP/USD Current price: 1.2873

Brexit jitters set aside may become a reality check for Pound buyers anytime.

The UK CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales is seen in July at -25%.

GBP/USD continues advancing on the dollar’s weakness, no signs of upward exhaustion.

The GBP/USD pair reached a four-month high of 1.2902, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle in the 1.2870 price zone. As it has been happening these last few days, the rally can be attributed to the dollar’s sell-off, as investors continue to price in a steeper economic downturn in the country. Later this week, the US will publish the preliminary estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product, with the economy seen contracting a whopping 34% in the three months to June, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK, in the meantime, has nothing to celebrate as talks with the EU over their future trade relations are in a stalemate. Once the focus is out of the US situation, the Pound could suffer from a reality check. This Tuesday, the country will publish the CBI from -37% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is extremely overbought according to intraday charts, but there are no signs that it could change course anytime soon. The 4-hour chart shows that the price has moved further above a still bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators post uneven strength but hold within overbought readings. A break above the mentioned monthly high could see the pair reaching the 1.3000 threshold before speculative interest decides to take some profits out of the table.

Support levels: 1.2780 1.2735 1.2690

Resistance levels: 1.2815 1.2850 1.2895