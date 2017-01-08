GBP/USD Forecast: bullish bias remains, UK PMI and ADP report in focus

The US Dollar held overnight modest recovery gains from 15-month lows but lacked any strong follow through momentum as investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's NFP data. The greenback recovery was also kept in check amid concerns over softening US inflation that might keep the Fed from raising interest rates further in 2017. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair rose to its highest level since mid-September 2016 after the latest UK manufacturing PMI, at 55.1 in July, recovered from a seven-month low and showed that the UK manufacturing sector started the third quarter on a solid footing, easing concerns of an economic slowdown.

The pair, however, lost some intraday momentum on Tuesday and corrected a bit from fresh 10-month highs. Currently hovering around the 1.3200 handle, investors now look forward to the release of UK Construction PMI, due later during European trading session. Apart from the UK PMI print, the US private sector employment details - ADP report, will also be in focus on Wednesday and would be looked upon for some trading opportunities ahead of the official jobs report (NFP) on Friday.

Technically, the pair already seems to have negated a bearish Rising Wedge formation and yesterday's pull-back might still be categorized as corrective in nature. Having said that, a weaker UK PMI print, and (or) stronger ADP report, might prompt additional profit taking and drag the pair towards 1.3135-30 intermediate support en-route the 1.3100 handle, also nearing a short-term ascending trend-line support.

Conversely, momentum back above 1.3220-25 region should assist the pair to build on the recent appreciating move, initially towards 1.3275-80 resistance ahead of the 1.3300 round figure mark. The upward trajectory could further get extended towards its 1.3335-40 strong horizontal hurdle.