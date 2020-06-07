GBP/USD Current price: 1.2669

UK GFK Consumer Confidence resulted at -36 in May according to preliminary estimates.

No progress in Brexit talks, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that they “need to work together.”

GBP/USD bullish case remains firm, a corrective decline possible if below 1.2630.

The GBP/USD pair advanced for a seventh consecutive day to settle in the 1.2660 price zone, after hitting a daily high of 1.2731. The pair was little affected by upbeat US employment data, but instead remained underpinned by substantial demand for high-yielding assets. The UK GFK Consumer Confidence resulted at -36 in May according to preliminary estimates, better than the -40 expected although worse than the previous -34.

In the Brexit front, talks between the EU and the UK ended once again with no progress, although EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that they “need to work together” to come up with “robust commitments.” The UK, on the other hand, offered to accept tariffs on agricultural products, in exchange for the EU dropping some of its level playing field demands. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Monday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has settled around its 200 DMA, unable to retain gains beyond it. Still, it has advanced above its 20 and 100 SMA, which anyway lack bullish strength. Daily indicators, in the meantime, settled near overbought readings, partially losing their bullish momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has settled well above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have eased just modestly from their highs, far from suggesting upward exhaustion. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside, particularly if the pair holds above the 1.2630 price zone, where it set relevant daily highs in the last couple of weeks.

Support levels: 1.2635 1.2595 1.2550

Resistance levels: 1.2690 1.2730 1.2785