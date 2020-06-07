GBP/USD Current price: 1.2669
- UK GFK Consumer Confidence resulted at -36 in May according to preliminary estimates.
- No progress in Brexit talks, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that they “need to work together.”
- GBP/USD bullish case remains firm, a corrective decline possible if below 1.2630.
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a seventh consecutive day to settle in the 1.2660 price zone, after hitting a daily high of 1.2731. The pair was little affected by upbeat US employment data, but instead remained underpinned by substantial demand for high-yielding assets. The UK GFK Consumer Confidence resulted at -36 in May according to preliminary estimates, better than the -40 expected although worse than the previous -34.
In the Brexit front, talks between the EU and the UK ended once again with no progress, although EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that they “need to work together” to come up with “robust commitments.” The UK, on the other hand, offered to accept tariffs on agricultural products, in exchange for the EU dropping some of its level playing field demands. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has settled around its 200 DMA, unable to retain gains beyond it. Still, it has advanced above its 20 and 100 SMA, which anyway lack bullish strength. Daily indicators, in the meantime, settled near overbought readings, partially losing their bullish momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has settled well above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have eased just modestly from their highs, far from suggesting upward exhaustion. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside, particularly if the pair holds above the 1.2630 price zone, where it set relevant daily highs in the last couple of weeks.
Support levels: 1.2635 1.2595 1.2550
Resistance levels: 1.2690 1.2730 1.2785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
