GBP/USD Forecast: bullish as long as above 1.3010

The British Pound holds on to its latest gains against the greenback, and even attempts to extend them after finding support overnight in a key Fibonacci support. The pair flirts with 1.3050, its highest since early August, as the dollar remains the weakest on local political jitters and escalating tensions between the country and North Korea.

The Sterling advanced despite soft local data, and failed Brexit negotiations, something that can send it down as fast as it rose, if somehow sentiment towards the greenback improves during the upcoming sessions. Anyway, the overall FX scenario leaves little room for a dollar comeback. The US will release today its July Trade Balance, but more relevant, final August services PMIs.

In the meantime, the pair holds near its recent highs and above the 50% retracement of its August slump, around 1.3020, level that provided support ever since the day started. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support some further gains, as indicators are resuming their advances after modestly correcting overbought conditions, while the price develops well above moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining upward strength above the 200 EMA, both around the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline.

The immediate resistance is 1.3080, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned Fibonacci rally, with a break above it favoring an extension to the 1.3120/30 region. Below 1.3010, the pair has scope to fall down to 1.2965.

View live chart of the GBP/USD