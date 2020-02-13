GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3055

Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the new UK´s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

UK House Prices rose in January for the first time in one and a half years.

GBP/USD technically bullish could extend its advance beyond 1.3100.

The GBP/USD pair soared to 1.3069, its highest in over a week after UK PM Johnson reshuffled its Cabinet. The run came as Sajid Javid resigned as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer. Rishi Sunak has been appointed as the new Chancellor and has a few weeks to come up with a new budget for the kingdom. Nevertheless, Downing Street clarified that Sunak has been part of the budget preparations and those preparations continue at pace. Furthermore, he is said to be supportive of fiscal stimulus, which would take some of the pressure on the Bank of England to cut rates.

UK House Prices rose in January by 17%, according to the RICS survey, the first time in one and a half years, another piece of macroeconomic data Pound-supportive. There are no reports scheduled in the UK this Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair retains most of its daily gains ahead of the Asian opening, trading at around 1.3050. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA provided intraday support, while the pair settled above its 100 and 200 SMA, which continue to lack directional strength. Technical indicators have turned flat after reaching overbought readings, rather reflecting the ongoing consolidation at highs than suggesting an upcoming slide. Further gains are to be expected on an extension beyond 1.3075, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 1.3020 1.2990 1.2945

Resistance levels: 1.3030 1.3075 1.3110