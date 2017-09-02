GBP/USD Forecast: bullish, 1.2705 at sight

The Pound continues outperforming its major rivals, extending its rally against the greenback up to 1.2581 early London, with no certain catalyst behind the advance but self strength. Late Wednesday, the Brexit bill passed the House of Commons without amendments, a clear victory for PM May. The bill is still to pass through the House of Lords late February, but seems that UK's government wishes to trigger a hard Brexit next March has a clear path.

The only major event scheduled for today is a speech from BOE's Governor Carney, set to speak at the Bank of England Inclusion Reception, in London by the end of the US session. On Friday the UK will release more interesting macroeconomic figures, including Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production and Trade Balance figures for December, with an advance in production data required to see the GBP extending its weekly gains.

Short term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the GBP/USD pair is clearly bullish, given that the price is pressuring the mentioned high after breaking above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run around 1.2535, now the immediate support, whilst technical indicators have turned higher within positive territory, maintaining strong upward slopes.

The pair is nearing the 1.2600 region, with a break above it opening doors for an extension up to 1.2650, en route to 1.2705, this February high. Further gains are unlikely today, but if the pair settles above 1.2700, chances are of an upward extension up to 1.2774, December high. Below the mentioned Fibonacci support, the pair can correct down to 1.2470/90, where buying interest is expected to resume.

