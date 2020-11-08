GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit’s “significant differences” likely to keep limiting the upside

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3152
- Brexit talks remain at a stalemate in the final week of negotiations.
- BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak on Monday.
- GBP/USD is offering a neutral-to-bullish technical stance, trading below October’s low.
There was no action around the GBP/USD pair, which closed the day unchanged around 1.3150. For the week, however, the pair has got to advance, although unable to surpass the October high at 1.3176. The UK currency was undermined by Brexit talks, as another week went by with significant differences remaining on key points. Deadlocked talks, with just a week remaining before the UK and EU parliaments need to begin ratification of a trade and security deal, could cause severe damage to the pound. On Monday, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak, although he is not expected to refer to monetary policy.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its latest range but lacks bullish momentum. The daily chart shows that the pair has settled above all of its moving averages, which lack directional strength, as technical indicators consolidate just above their midlines. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as the 20 SMA maintains a bullish slope above the larger ones, while technical indicators hover around overbought levels. The pair needs to overcome 1.3185 to be able to extend its advance but needs a strongly positive Brexit-related catalyst to maintain a bullish stance.
Support levels: 1.3110 1.3065 1.3020
Resistance levels: 1.3185 1.3230 1.3290
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD: US presidential election developments to keep supporting high yielders
The EUR/USD pair extended its rally on Friday to reach 1.1890, its highest since mid-September. Major economies have a much lighter macroeconomic calendar this week.
GBP/USD: Brexit’s “significant differences” likely to keep limiting the upside
There was no action around the GBP/USD pair, which closed the day unchanged around 1.3150. For the week, however, the pair has got to advance, although unable to surpass the October high at 1.3176.
Gold outlook turns bullish following rally to $1,960
XAU/USD surged to a fresh multi-month high of $1,960 on Friday. Gold started the week on a strong footing and preserved its bullish momentum with the USD struggling to find demand throughout the week.
The Week Ahead: Now what?
The volatility as the US polls closed on November 3 gave way to several sustained moves. The push lower in the dollar and yields and higher equities may mark the resumption of underlying trends. The BOE and the RBA launched the new round of easing, which did not prevent ...