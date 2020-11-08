GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit’s “significant differences” likely to keep limiting the upside

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3152

Brexit talks remain at a stalemate in the final week of negotiations.

BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak on Monday.

GBP/USD is offering a neutral-to-bullish technical stance, trading below October’s low.

There was no action around the GBP/USD pair, which closed the day unchanged around 1.3150. For the week, however, the pair has got to advance, although unable to surpass the October high at 1.3176. The UK currency was undermined by Brexit talks, as another week went by with significant differences remaining on key points. Deadlocked talks, with just a week remaining before the UK and EU parliaments need to begin ratification of a trade and security deal, could cause severe damage to the pound. On Monday, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak, although he is not expected to refer to monetary policy.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its latest range but lacks bullish momentum. The daily chart shows that the pair has settled above all of its moving averages, which lack directional strength, as technical indicators consolidate just above their midlines. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as the 20 SMA maintains a bullish slope above the larger ones, while technical indicators hover around overbought levels. The pair needs to overcome 1.3185 to be able to extend its advance but needs a strongly positive Brexit-related catalyst to maintain a bullish stance.

Support levels: 1.3110 1.3065 1.3020

Resistance levels: 1.3185 1.3230 1.3290