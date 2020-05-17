GBP/USD Current price: 1.2120
- The EU and the UK in a stalemate on Brexit talks amid disagreement on a level playing field.
- BOE’s Haldane spoke about negative rates and extending bond buying.
- GBP/USD bearish, heading towards the next relevant support at 1.2025.
The GBP/USD pair closed the week sharply lower, a handful of pips above the 1.2100 level and at its lowest since last March. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, but Sterling got hit by Brexit-related headlines, as the UK and the EU, both reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. UK’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that the stalemate was the result of EU’s demand on a level playing field. There’s one more round of talks scheduled in June.
During the weekend, Andrew Haldane, Bank of England's Governor, said that “there are other options beyond that, or alongside that, that we're looking at as well,” when referring to negative interest rates. He also discussed the use of QE, although he later clarified that he was not implied policymakers are poised on any of those options. The UK will release at the beginning of the week the May Rightmove House Price Index.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has broken below the 38.2% retracement of its 1.1409/1.2647 rally, at 1.2170, and is at risk of extending its slump. In the daily chart, the picture is bearish, as technical indicators have accelerated south well into negative territory, while the 20 SMA has turned south above the current level, now converging with the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is firmly bearish, with technical indicators maintaining their bearish strength despite being in oversold levels. The 50% retracement of the mentioned rally comes at 1.2025, the next relevant support.
Support levels: 1.2095 1.2060 1.2025
Resistance levels: 1.2130 1.2170 1.2215
