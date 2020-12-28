GBP/USD Current price: 1.3450
- The sterling fell as speculative interest digests the post-Brexit deal.
- UK Parliament set to discuss the EU-UK treatment on December 30.
- GBP/USD is at risk of falling further in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3575, surging during Asian trading hours on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness. The pair changed course ahead of Wall Street opening, mainlining the bearish course throughout the day, to settle in the 1.3450 price zone. The EU’s 25 member states backed the post-Brexit deal clinched on Christmas Eve, to be “provisionally applied” at the end of the year. The treaty needs now to be approved by the UK parliament, which will discuss it on December 30.
The over 1,200 pages deal, however, leaves some major issues still unresolved, weighing on sterling. Regarding a level playing field, the UK is not aligned with EU laws, and the latter may impose tariffs that are still to be defined. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday, and the calendar will remain empty on Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading not far from a daily low at 1.3428 and at risk of extending its decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has fallen below a now flat 20 SMA, bouncing, however, from around a mildly bullish 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower, crossing its midline into negative territory, as the RSI consolidates around 46. The pair could extend its slump once below 1.3420, where the mentioned 100 SMA provides dynamic support.
Support levels: 1.3420 1.3360 1.3310
Resistance levels: 1.3510 1.3550 1.3595
