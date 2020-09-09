GBP/USD Current price: 1.2997
- The UK introduced in Parliament an Internal Market Bill, triggering all the alarms.
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bill would break international laws.
- GBP/USD under pressure despite bouncing from lows, further declines expected.
The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2884 following news that the UK introduced in Parliament an Internal Market Bill, meant to protect jobs in the kingdom after the transition period ends next December. The bill sounded all the alarms, as it may impact the UK’s relationship with the EU, given that it could re-write parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, particularly related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “breaching the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and undermine trust.”
The pair changed course with EU news putting a halt to the dollar’s demand, helping it to recover towards the 1.3020 price zone. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data this Wednesday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce this Thursday, as it will only release the RICS House Price Balance, foreseen in August at 25% from 12% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is now trading below the 1.3000 level, as speculative interest is inclined to leave longs with all the Brexit noise. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has held far below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the 100 and 200 SMA. The RSI indicator corrected oversold conditions before losing strength upward, while the Momentum stabilized within negative levels, all of which keeps the scale lean to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2965 1.2930 1.2890
Resistance levels: 1.3045 1.3090 1.3130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
