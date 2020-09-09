GBP/USD Current price: 1.2997

The UK introduced in Parliament an Internal Market Bill, triggering all the alarms.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bill would break international laws.

GBP/USD under pressure despite bouncing from lows, further declines expected.

The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2884 following news that the UK introduced in Parliament an Internal Market Bill, meant to protect jobs in the kingdom after the transition period ends next December. The bill sounded all the alarms, as it may impact the UK’s relationship with the EU, given that it could re-write parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, particularly related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “breaching the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and undermine trust.”

The pair changed course with EU news putting a halt to the dollar’s demand, helping it to recover towards the 1.3020 price zone. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data this Wednesday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce this Thursday, as it will only release the RICS House Price Balance, foreseen in August at 25% from 12% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is now trading below the 1.3000 level, as speculative interest is inclined to leave longs with all the Brexit noise. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has held far below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the 100 and 200 SMA. The RSI indicator corrected oversold conditions before losing strength upward, while the Momentum stabilized within negative levels, all of which keeps the scale lean to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2965 1.2930 1.2890

Resistance levels: 1.3045 1.3090 1.3130