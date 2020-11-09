GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit updates, Bailey's speech awaited for fresh bullish impetus

Sustained USD selling assisted GBP/USD to attract some dip-buying on Friday.

Brexit-related uncertainties to hold bulls from placing fresh bets and cap gains.

Investors now look forward to BoE Governor Bailey’s speech for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged, around mid-1.3100s on the last trading day of the week. The pair did witness some intraday selling, albeit sustained selling around the US dollar helped limit the downtick, rather attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3100 round-figure mark. The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9% previous. Meanwhile, the headline NFP came in to show that the US economy added more-than-anticipated, 638K new jobs in October and the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 672K as against 661K reported earlier.

Despite the supporting factor, the pair struggled to gain any meaningful traction amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. It is worth reporting that British and EU negotiators are yet to find a compromise on key sticking points – the so-called level-playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules. Talks are set to resume this week as both sides try to reach an agreement amid significant differences. Another source of conflict between the two sides is Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's determination to press ahead with the Internal Market Bill. Peers on Monday will vote on the controversial legislation, which would override clauses in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement related to Northern Ireland.

That said, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US Presidential election fueled speculations that the Fed will have to ease further to support the economy amid the near-term risk of rising COVID-19 infection. This, in turn, continued weighing on the greenback and assisted the pair to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Monday. The pair climbed to one-month tops and was last seen hovering just below the 1.3200 mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, investors will take cues from a scheduled speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and chief economist Andy Haldane, wherein the key focus will remain squarely on talks about negative rates. This, along with Brexit-related headlines, will influence the British pound and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair was looking to build on the momentum beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall. A sustained move beyond the 1.3200 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains. The pair might then aim to test the 1.3275 horizontal resistance before eventually darting towards the 1.3300 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended and pushed the pair back towards early September daily closing highs resistance, around the 1.3380-85 region, ahead of the 1.3400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful dip below the 1.3145-40 region might continue to attract some buying around the 1.3100 mark. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.3080 region (50% Fibo. level) might prompt some technical selling and negate the bullish outlook. The pair might then accelerate the fall back towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark en-route the 1.2980 region, or 38.2% Fibo. level.