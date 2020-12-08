GBP/USD Current price: 1.3365
- UK’ Cabinet Minister Michael Gove announced an agreement in principle with the EU.
- European authorities denied progress in Brexit talks, chances of a deal are “very slim.”
- GBP/USD is technically neutral as speculative interest awaits Brexit clarity.
The GBP/USD pair is down for a third consecutive day, seesawing within a wide intraday range amid contradictory Brexit headlines. Mid-European session, British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has announced that they have reached an agreement in principle, pushing GBP/USD towards 1.3400.
However, soon afterwards, and according to an EU source, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier told European ministers that the chances of a deal are “very slim.” Even further, German Minister Michael Roth said that there was no substantial progress in the EU-UK trade talks, adding that "it remains totally uncertain whether Britain and EU can reach a trade deal." Meanwhile, the UK has started to apply Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, an encouraging development within the pandemic context. The UK reported the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which were up in November by 7.7% YoY.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3360, with the risk skewed to the downside, according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA us turning south above the current level, while bulls quickly jump in on slides below a bullish 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower near oversold readings, while the RSI stands pat around 47.
Support levels: 1.3310 1.3265 1.3210
Resistance levels: 1.3405 1.3450 1.3505
