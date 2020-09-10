GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties should cap the recovery near 1.3050-60 area

- Growing market fears of a no-deal Brexit continued undermining the British pound.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD prompted some short-covering move.
- Any subsequent recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Worries about Brexit trade negotiations continued weighing heavily on the British pound and pushed the GBP/USD pair to six-week lows on Wednesday. The bearish pressure surrounding the sterling aggravated further after Britain unveiled draft legislation, which drew wide criticism and increased the possibility of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period. The UK government’s so-called internal market bill acknowledged that some powers conferred by the legislation might be inconsistent with international law.
The pair dived to sub-1.2900 level before witnessing an intraday turnaround on the back of the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling. As investors looked past not so optimistic news related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, a strong rebound in the US equity markets dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, prompted some aggressive short-covering move and led to a strong rebound of around 135-140 pips for the major. The pair now seems to have stabilized and held steady above the key 1.3000 psychological mark through the Asian session on Thursday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will continue to influence the sentiment surrounding the British pound. Apart from this, the much-awaited ECB monetary policy decision might infuse some cross-driven volatility. Later during the early North American session, the usual initial weekly jobless claims might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight strong rebound could be solely attributed to some profit-taking by bearish traders amid extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly near the 1.3050-60 horizontal resistance. That said, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.3100 mark, towards testing the next hurdle near the 1.3140 area.
On the flip side, the 1.3000 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.2975-70 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some fresh technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its recent sharp corrective slide from YTD tops. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2900 mark before eventually dropping to the 1.2815-10 region, or June monthly swing highs resistance breakpoint now turned support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
