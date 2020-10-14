GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties likely to keep a lid on any meaningful upside

GBP/USD had some volatile price swings during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.

The incoming Brexit-related headlines continue to play a key role in influencing the British pound.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The British pound was weighed down by concerns about pressure on the economy from new coronavirus restrictions and the possibility that the Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates. The selling pressure surrounding the sterling picked up pace during the early European session in the wake of reports that European Union leaders – scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Brexit – will say that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal.

The pair touched a one-week low level of 1.2862, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead witnessed some aggressive short-covering move to the 1.2975-80 region. The strong intraday rally of over 110 pips could be attributed to some positive Brexit-related headlines, indicating that the UK will not walk away from Brexit talks immediately. According to reports, the UK will continue its efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline. The momentum, however, quickly ran out of the steam at higher levels and the pair now seems to have stabilised in the neutral territory, around the 1.2930-35 region.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, developments surrounding the Brexit saga will continue to play a key role in driving the sentiment surrounding the British pound. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US PPI figures, along with speeches by FOMC members will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the strong intraday positive move and find acceptance above 200-hour SMA points to the prevalent selling bias at higher levels. That said, bearish traders might still need to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.2900-1.2890 region before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.2835-30 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 1.2800 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2980 region and is closely followed by the key 1.3000 psychological mark. Sustained move beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards the 1.3035-40 intermediate hurdle, en-route the recent swing highs, around the 1.3080-85 region.