GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties, coronavirus jitters might continue to cap gains

- GBP/USD tumbled to sub-1.3200 levels on Monday amid the discovery of a new COVID-19 strain.
- Reports that the EU was considering a compromise on fishing extended some support to the pair.
- The strong rebound lacked any strong follow-through and faltered ahead of the key 1.3500 mark.
The GBP/USD pair opened with a bearish gap in reaction to the imposition of the most severe lockdown measures in London and southeast England to control the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. The discovery of new strain, which was said up to 70% more transmissible than the original, spooked investors and provided a strong boost to the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. The British pound was further pressured by a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. Both sides remain at odds over access to the UK's rich fishing waters and missed yet another deadline. The European Parliament had fixed Sunday as the last moment it could accept a text of any accord to ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31.
However, reports indicated there is no evidence that the recently rolled out vaccines would not protect against the new faster spreading strain of the highly contagious disease. This, along with some positive Brexit-related headlines and additional US fiscal stimulus measures, helped ease the bearish pressure, rather assisted the pair to stage a solid intraday rebound. Bloomberg News reported on Monday that the EU was considering a compromise on fishing rights, which have been a stumbling block to a deal. Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that there are still problems in securing a post-Brexit trade deal. However, investors remained hopeful about a last-minute Brexit deal, which, in turn, extended support to the sterling.
Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives passed a long-awaited $892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday, alongside a $1.4 trillion measure to keep the government funded for another year. Apart from this, a strong intraday rebound in the US equity markets failed to assist the greenback to preserve its strong intraday gains amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. The pair recovered over 300 pips from daily swing lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and failed ahead of the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Renewed fears that the highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 could lead to a slower global economic recovery continued benefitting the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure on the major during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the final Q3 GDP reports from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus. The US economic docket also features the releases of Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. The data, along with the incoming Brexit-related headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, should infuse some volatility around the major and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday managed to rebound swiftly from a support marked by the lower boundary of a three-month-old ascending trend-channel. The mentioned support, currently around the 1.3200-1.3190 region, coincides with 50-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. In the meantime, the 1.3325-20 region and the 1.3300 round-figure mark might act as immediate support levels. A sustained break below might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back to challenge the trend-channel support.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3500 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3525 region will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.3600 mark. The momentum could further get extended to last week’s swing highs, around the 1.3625 region, which if cleared will mark a fresh near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent strong upward trajectory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
