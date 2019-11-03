GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2935

UK PM Johnson to remove the menace of no-deal Brexit from the Conservative manifesto.

Election polls show a clear advantage of Tories over Labour Party.

GBP/USD bullish, but buyers reluctant to push it beyond 1.3000.

The GBP/USD pair closed Friday unchanged around 1.2935, retaining weekly gains. It spent the last trading day in consolidative mode, immune to US data, instead underpinned by a pause in Brexit turmoil. The focus has shifted now to the upcoming elections in December, with Brexit delayed to January 2020. The UK didn’t release relevant data that could affect the pound.

Over the weekend, local news reported that PM Johnson would abandon the threat of a no-deal Brexit in his Conservative Party's election manifesto, but rather focus on getting Brexit done. Also, polls showed that Tories have a comfortable lead over Labour opposition, with most of those showing an advantage of over 10%. Both news could be considered Sterling-positive, lending support to the currency at the weekly opening. Markit will release the UK October Construction PMI this Monday, expected at 44 vs. the previous 43.3.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that the risk remains skewed to the upside, as it is developing far above all of its moving averages and with the 20 DMA having crossed above the larger ones. Technical indicators have pared their declines after correcting extreme overbought conditions, holding ground within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance, barely holding above its 20 SMA, which advances just modestly above the larger ones, while technical indicators eased within positive levels, the RSI currently consolidating around 58 and the Momentum nearing its mid-line.

Support levels: 1.2920 1.2885 1.2850

Resistance levels: 1.2975 1.3010 1.3050