GBP/USD Current price: 1.3167

Ahead of a new round of Brexit talks, differences remain on fishery and state aid.

EU Commission ready to trade with the kingdom in WTO terms.

GBP/USD is trading at over one-week low and is at risk.

The pound was the weakest USD rival at the beginning of the week, with GBP/USD falling to 1.3139, its lowest in over a week. The pair was weighed by mounting tensions between the EU and the UK as every day it seems less likely that they could reach a post-Brexit trade deal. This Monday, the EU Commission said that they would do everything possible to reach an agreement aligned with the EU’s long term interest, but also noted that “the UK's decision to leave the single market will inevitably create barriers,” adding they are ready to trade with the kingdom under WTO terms.

UK PM Johnson, on the other hand, said that if a deal is not reached by October 15, Britain will accept no deal and move on. Tensions remain around the fishing industry and state aid. The UK will publish during the Asian session, August BCR Like-for-Like Retail Sales, seen at 5.7% from 4.3% in the previous month. Later in the day, the focus will be on the Inflation Report Hearings.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3160 ahead of the Asian opening, bearish according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest accelerating south, still above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, with the Momentum indicator aiming to recover some ground and the RSI flat at 35, keeping the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.3230 1.3190 1.3140

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3350 1.3395