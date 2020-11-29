GBP/USD Current price: 1.3296

Critical issues between the UK and the EU remain unsolved with just one month until Brexit.

EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier traveled to London for in-person discussions.

GBP/USD is bearish in the near-term and could extend its decline towards 1.3200.

The GBP/USD pair closed the week with modest gains around the 1.3000 level, down on Friday for a second consecutive day. The lack of progress in Brexit talks has hurt demand for sterling. On Friday, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier traveled to London for in-person discussions, as the critical issues remain unsolved. The EU and the UK keep playing the blame game, accusing each other of not conceding on key issues. UK PM Boris Johnson stated that Britain would do great with or without a trade deal with the Union.

Brexit woes will continue to determine the pound’s direction. The UK calendar will include this Monday, October Consumer Credit and Mortgage Approvals.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair keeps losing bullish momentum but remains far from bearish. In the daily chart, the pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators ease within positive levels. The 4-hour chart, on the other hand, shows a bearish stance, as the pair has extended its slump below a now flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators head south within negative levels. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 1.3285, Friday’s intraday low.

Support levels: 1.3285 1.3240 1.3205

Resistance levels: 1.3320 1.3365 1.3410