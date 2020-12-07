GBP/USD Current price: 1.3395

Brexit talks extended at least until next Wednesday.

Odds for a trade deal have decreased according to the latest market’s talks.

GBP/USD at risk of falling further, immediate support at 1.3280.

Brexit-related headlines took their toll on GBP/USD, as the pair plunged to 1.2323, although later recovered towards the 1.3400 price zone. The pair gapped lower at the weekly opening amid weekend news indicating that the critical issues between the UK and the EU remain unsolved. Early Monday, news indicating that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to pull out from Brexit talks sent the pound nose-diving across the board.

The tone changed later in the day, and so did the pair’s course. Brexit talks are said to continue until Wednesday, and it seems that the UK could back down on the controversial Internal Market Bill if a deal can be reached. Still, odds for a trade deal decreased following reports that divisions over fisheries in negotiations have deepened.

The UK will publish early in the Asian session the November BRC Like-For-LIKE Retail Sales, previously at 5.2% YoY. In the meantime, Brexit will remain in the eye of the storm.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day in the red, in the 1.3390 area, and the 4-hour chart shows that the risk is skewed to the downside. The pair has accelerated its decline after breaking below its 20 SMA but has now recovered towards it. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, the Momentum still heading south but the RSI bouncing sharply from oversold readings.

Support levels: 1.3360 1.3310 1.3265

Resistance levels: 1.3405 1.3450 1.3505