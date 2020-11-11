GBP/USD Current price: 1.3213
- Brexit trade talks set to be extended into next week as a deal is still unclear.
- The UK will publish Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen up by 15.8%.
- GBP/USD technically bearish after failing to retain gains above 1.3300.
The GBP/USD pair continued advancing at the beginning of the day, reaching a fresh 2-month high of 1.3313, but finally gave un and closed the day in the red around 1.3210. The British Pound got hit by Brexit-related headlines, as trade talks between the UK and the EU are set to continue next week, despite the previous speculation that a deal would need to be closed this week to get parliamentary ratification before December 31. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that if a deal is not got by next week, “we will have real problems."
The UK macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy on Thursday, as the country will publish the preliminary estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen up by 15.8% after falling 19.8% in the previous quarter. The country will also publish September Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production, and the Trade Balance for the same month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3191 and trades nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s struggling to remain above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which remains well above the larger ones. Technical indicators eased from daily highs but hold within positive levels, the Momentum stable and the RSI heading lower, skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 1.3185 1.3140 1.2990
Resistance levels: 1.3280 1.3335 1.3380
