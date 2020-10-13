GBP/USD Current price: 1.2936

EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said the Union would continue to work for a “fair deal.”

UK employment data mixed, unemployment rate missed expectations with 4.5%.

GBP/USD has turned bearish in the near term, eyes 1.2840 price zone.

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.2921, as renewed demand for the greenback coupled with mounting tensions related to a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK released its latest employment data, which was mixed. The ILO Unemployment rate increased to 4.5%, worse than expected, in the three months to August. However, the number of unemployed people in the kingdom beat expectations in September, as it came in at 28K against the 78.8K expected.

In the Brexit front, EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU is united, and will continue to work for a “fair deal” with the UK in the coming days and weeks. It´s worth noting that UK PM Boris Johnson has menaced to abandon talks if a deal can’t be reached this week. The UK won´t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low, and at risk of extending its decline, despite losing over 130 pips this Tuesday. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below its 20 and 200 SMA, while the 100 SMA remains directionless around 1.2880. Technical indicators have crossed their midlines into negative territory, maintaining their bearish slopes and further supporting a bearish extension.

Support levels: 1.2910 1.2880 1.2840

Resistance levels: 1.2975 1.3020 1.3065