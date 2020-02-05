GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2998
- EU reportedly planning to review rules to regulate financial markets.
- UK Markit Services PMI up to 53.9 in January, beating the market’s expectations.
- GBP/USD holding around 1.3000, increased bearish potential.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses, to close the day in the red sub-1.3000. The Pound surged with the release of the Markit Services PMI which printed at 53.9, surpassing the expected 52.9. News that the EU is reportedly planning to rewrite its rules to regulate financial markets in the block hurt Sterling, as it may limit London’s financial services sector in this post-Brexit era. The pair, however, shed most ground following the release of upbeat US macroeconomic figures. The UK won’t release relevant data this Thursday,
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has spent the day trading within familiar levels, and once again meeting sellers around a Fibonacci resistance at 1.3050. The short-term picture indicates that bears retain control, as in the 4-hour chart, the pair was also unable to move beyond congestion of moving averages, all gathering just above the mentioned Fibonacci level. The Momentum indicator advances within negative levels, as the pair held above its weekly low, while the RSI heads marginally lower at around 41, all of which keep the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2980 1.2945 1.2900
Resistance levels: 1.3050 1.3090 1.3125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
