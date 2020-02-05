GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2998

EU reportedly planning to review rules to regulate financial markets.

UK Markit Services PMI up to 53.9 in January, beating the market’s expectations.

GBP/USD holding around 1.3000, increased bearish potential.

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses, to close the day in the red sub-1.3000. The Pound surged with the release of the Markit Services PMI which printed at 53.9, surpassing the expected 52.9. News that the EU is reportedly planning to rewrite its rules to regulate financial markets in the block hurt Sterling, as it may limit London’s financial services sector in this post-Brexit era. The pair, however, shed most ground following the release of upbeat US macroeconomic figures. The UK won’t release relevant data this Thursday,

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has spent the day trading within familiar levels, and once again meeting sellers around a Fibonacci resistance at 1.3050. The short-term picture indicates that bears retain control, as in the 4-hour chart, the pair was also unable to move beyond congestion of moving averages, all gathering just above the mentioned Fibonacci level. The Momentum indicator advances within negative levels, as the pair held above its weekly low, while the RSI heads marginally lower at around 41, all of which keep the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2980 1.2945 1.2900

Resistance levels: 1.3050 1.3090 1.3125