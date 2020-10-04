GBP/USD Current price: 1.2943
- The UK reported a record of roughly 12,900 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
- Brexit talks to extend after some progress has been made, but differences remain.
- GBP/USD bearish potential limited from a technical point of view.
The British Pound was among the best performers against the greenback last week, amid hopes the EU and the UK will be able to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal. The GBP/USD pair closed on Friday at 1.2943, not far from a weekly high of 1.2978. However, the ninth round of talks ended Friday without progress. Over the weekend, UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met and approved a further month of negotiations after agreeing progress has been made but "significant gaps" remain. Chief negotiators have been instructed to "work intensively" to close such gaps.
Meanwhile, the UK has reported roughly 12,900 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest one-day increase on record. Restrictions have been imposed in some areas, and fears mount over another full lockdown in the kingdom. This Monday, BOE’s Haldane is due to offer a speech, while Markit will release the final reading of the September Services PMI, foreseen at 60.1 from 55.1 previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view and according to the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair has room to extend its advance. It finished the week above all of its moving averages, although the 20 DMA maintains its bearish slope. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold just above their midlines, lacking directional strength. In the shorter-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as the pair settled above a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators in this last time-frame hold within positive levels, although without clear directional strength.
Support levels: 1.2865 1.2820 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2925 1.2985 1.3030
