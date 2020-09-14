GBP/USD Current price: 1.2860
- UK PM Boris Johnson insists with its Internal Market Bill in Parliament.
- The UK will publish its latest employment data this Tuesday.
- GBP/USD bounced from its monthly low, but bulls are not interested.
Decreased demand for the American currency helped GBP/USD to recover some ground this Monday, although the Pound remains the weakest, amid Brexit-related turmoil. The UK Parliament discussed the Internal Market Bill, and UK PM Johnson defended it, saying that it will give the kingdom a “more real possibility” of a trade deal with the EU. However, former UK PMs David Cameron and Theresa May have warned about the Internal Market Bill saying it could damage the UK’s international reputation.
The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data on Monday but will unveil employment figures this Tuesday. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to July is foreseen at 4.1% up from the previous 3.8%. The number of unemployed people in the UK is foreseen rising to 100K in August, from 94.4K in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair reached a daily high of 1.2918 on the back of the dollar’s weakness, easing from the high to end the US session in the 1.2860 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair holds below a bearish 20 SMA, which stands far below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, recovered from oversold readings but remain within negative levels, with the RSI flat, reflecting the absence of buying interest.
Support levels: 1.2810 1.2760 1.2715
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2965 1.3000
View Live Chart for the GBP/USD
